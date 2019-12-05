Azmin to simultaneously officiate PKR Youth and Wanita wing’s congress

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will simultaneously officiate the opening of both the the party’s Youth (AMK) and Wanita wings annual congresses in Melaka today.

This was confirmed by party communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil after a special party political bureau meeting held at the Parliament here yesterday, which was also attended by both party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Mohamed Azmin.

He said the closing ceremonies of the two wings, meanwhile, will be officiated by PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Friday.

“We had just concluded the special political bureau meeting to discuss preparations for the congress and I can announce that all leaders will be attending (the congress), except for those who will be indisposed by official matters elsewhere,” he said.

Ahmad Fahmi expressed confidence the congress from Dec 5 to Dec 8 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) will help consolidate and strengthen the party, and work towards realising Malaysia Baharu’s reform agendas.

“We will get to hear the views from all leaders and the direction of the party. Insyallah PKR will only get stronger,” he said.

Prior to this, it was reported that Mohamed Azmin had not been invited to AMK’s national congress and instead the opening ceremony will be officiated by Dr Wan Azizah.

Meanwhile, when met, Anwar only had a few words to say about the earlier held meeting.

“Good meeting, good congress and everyone was invited,” he said.

Meanwhile, AMK deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham said the youth wing was appreciative of the efforts taken by Anwar and Mohamed Azmin to resolve the issue surrounding the opening of the wing’s congress.

“The AMK leadership and members welcome the measures and decision taken to return to party tradition with confirmation of the deputy president officiating both the wings’ congresses on Dec 5,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama