Kuching Christmas Parade expected to be bigger than ever on Dec 7

KUCHING: More than 8,000 people are expected to participate in the annual Kuching Christmas Parade as it visits the many iconic landmarks and roads in the heart of the city.

The parade is organised by the Association of Churches in Sarawak and Kuching Ministers’ Fellowship.

Methodist SCAC is once again the hosting church for the parade.

This year, there will be more than 15 participating churches throughout Sarawak which include the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Methodist Church SCAC, Methodist Church SIAC, BEM (SIB) Church, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, The Salvation Army, Sarawak Baptist Church, Sarawak Blessed Church, Grace Sentral Church AOG, Sarawak Grace Assembly Church Kuching, Hope Church Kuching, Good News Fellowship, City Harvest Church, Latter Rain Church Kuching and Fellowship of Evangelical Students (FES).

Organising chairman William Ting from Methodist Church SCAC revealed that the Kuching Christmas Parade will take place on Dec 7, from 6pm to 9.30pm.

The public is will need to avoid these affected routes from 7pm until 9pm: MBKS Jubilee Ground, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahim (waterfront), Lebuh Temple (Harbour View Hotel), Lebuh Wayang (Medan Pelita/Star Cineplex), Jalan Tabuan (the former Ting & Ting Supermarket/Borneo Hotel), and Jalan Ban Hock (Grand Continental Hotel/MBKS flats).

The total distance of the route covered by the parade is 4km.

Ting added that the road to MBKS Jubilee Grounds – where the assembly will meet – will be restricted and will be closed to traffic from 5pm until 10pm on Saturday.

Themed ‘All I Want for Christmas is Jesus’, the parade’s highlights include Christmas caroling, Christmas gifts distribution, Christmas floats, Brass Musical Band performances including the Boys Brigade, costume displays and street performances.

“The aim of the Christmas parade is to spread the true meaning of Christmas which will bring blessing, harmony and goodwill to the people of Kuching,” said Ting at the press conference at Tempayan, Crown Square today.

This year will be the first time that the caroling will be livestreamed via TeaFM 2.0’s app.

“The livestream will start broadcasting from 6.30pm until 9.30pm on the app.

“Carollers and participants can download the app and search for Kuching Christmas Parade to listen in,” he said.

For further inquiry and details, participants or the public could contact Ting at 019-8164385 or Yii Ming Hoo at 013-8085725