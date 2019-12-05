Thursday, December 5
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»LDP will not contest in Kimanis

LDP will not contest in Kimanis

0
Posted on Sabah

Chin

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will not contest in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, said its president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Asked which party would LDP support in the by-election, Chin said it would be premature to comment on the matter.

“We do not know whether Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) or Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will field its candidate, and the same goes for the opposition parties.

“We shall only be able to make further comments after the candidates are announced,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The Fed  eral Court on Mon  day up  held the Elec  tion Court rul  ing nul  li  fy  ing Datuk Seri Ani  fah Aman’s vic  tory in the Ki  ma  nis par  lia  men  tary seat in the last gen  eral elec  tion, thus paving the way for a by-elec  tion in the con  stituency.

Recommended Posts