LDP will not contest in Kimanis

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will not contest in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, said its president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Asked which party would LDP support in the by-election, Chin said it would be premature to comment on the matter.

“We do not know whether Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) or Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will field its candidate, and the same goes for the opposition parties.

“We shall only be able to make further comments after the candidates are announced,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The Fed eral Court on Mon day up held the Elec tion Court rul ing nul li fy ing Datuk Seri Ani fah Aman’s vic tory in the Ki ma nis par lia men tary seat in the last gen eral elec tion, thus paving the way for a by-elec tion in the con stituency.