Lokman Adam, 2 others submit representation to drop charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and two others charged with hurting a university student have submitted a representation to drop the charge.

Deputy public prosecutor Adam Mohamed told Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin that Lokman Noor submitted his representation on Wednesday when the matter came up for mention yesterday.

Lawyer N Logendran, representing Lokman Noor, told the court that the defence had sent a representation by post on Nov 21 and a copy via e-mail was sent to the prosecution on Wednesday.

The court set Jan 22, 2020 for mention of the case.

When met by reporters, Adam said the two other individuals who sent representations on Oct 9 were Salmon Arif Budiman Mychlis, 48, and Mohd Norzakifah Mohamed Nawi, 44.

On March 28, Lokman Noor, 46; Petaling Jaya Umno chief Abdul Mutalif Abdul Rahim, 48, who is the younger brother of Baling MP Datuk Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim; Salmon Arif Budiman, who is a clerk at the Lembah Pantai Umno office; and Mohd Norzakifah, a runner at a legal firm, had all pleaded not guilty to two counts of hurting a university student.

On the first and second charge, all four of them and another person still at large, were charged with participating in an illegal assembly and causing a public disturbance with one of them causing hurt on a Universiti Malaya student Wong Yang Ke, 23, by grabbing him below the jaw, and pulling his neck and hair from behind.

They were alleged to have done so at a bus stop in front of Restoran Amjal, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Brickfields, here at 3.30 pm on March 22.

The charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 149 of the same law, where the accused could be jailed for up to a year or fined a maximum of RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.

Lokman Noor, better known as Lokman Adam, also claimed trial to a charge with committing mischief by tearing up a placard that Wong was carrying, at the same place, date and time.

The charge, under Section 426 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

Abdul Mutalif also pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily hurting the right thumb of Siti Mariam Mohamad Nizar, 25, an intern of a news portal, at Restoran Amjal, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Brickfields here at 3.45pm on March 22.

He also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge under the same section with using criminal force on the victim at the same place, date and time. — Bernama