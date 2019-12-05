Malaysia’s salary increase to remain stable in 2020, says Mercer

KUALA LUMPUR: The salary increase across key industries in Malaysia is forecast to remain stable at 5.0 per cent, while the inflation rate is projected to increase to 2.4 per cent from 0.9 per cent in 2019, according to Mercer’s Annual 2019 Malaysia Total Remuneration Survey today.

The survey said the shared services and outsourcing (SSO) industry is predicted to have the highest salary increase at 5.5 per cent compared to 5.3 per cent in 2018, followed by life sciences (5.4 per cent) and chemical (5.4 per cent) industries.

Mercer Malaysia chief executive officer Prashant Chadha said well-performing companies and industries might be more incentivised to provide employees with increases higher than the market average.

“It is no surprise we are seeing high salary increase forecast from industries, including shared services and outsourcing as they benefit from the government’s push for industry disruption and digitisation,” he said in a statement today.

Prashant said similarly, high demand for some jobs may lead to larger salary increases to attract and retain talent.

“In today’s age of automation, besides just compensation, it is imperative for organisations to also focus on upskilling their workforce. The recent 2020 budget announcement by the government to allocate funds for the development of a digital competent workforce will bring about a positive impact,” he added.

The salary trend forecast for 2020 in Malaysia remains stable across job functions as well.

The top three job functions with the highest salary increase are production and skilled trades (5.8 per cent), data analytics/warehousing (5.5 per cent), and IT and project managers (5.3 per cent), while administration and secretarial jobs are predicted to receive the lowest increment at 4.0 per cent.

As for career streams, paraprofessionals can expect a salary increase of 5.3 per cent, whereas executives can expect a 4.0 per cent increase.

Across industries, the voluntary attrition rate was at 6.5 per cent in the first half of 2019, while the consumer goods industry in the country came out with the highest voluntary turnover rate at 8.4 per cent.

The Total Remuneration Survey is Mercer’s flagship annual compensation and benefits benchmarking study that identifies key remuneration trends and predicts hiring and salary increase, with participation increasing to 551 companies across various industries in Malaysia this year.

In addition, Mercer also conducts regular pulse surveys throughout the year to keep up with the impact of the rapidly changing business environment and compensation and workforce trends. – Bernama