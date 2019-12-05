Munchy’s bags Biscuit Brand of the Year

KUCHING: Munchy’s is the proud Malaysian brand to receive the “Biscuit Brand of the Year” award at World Branding Awards, held at Kensington Palace, London, recently.

Rodney Wong, chief executive officer of Munchy’s, credited the win to the 28 years of hard work and product innovation of the company.

“The “Biscuit Brand of the Year” award is an acknowledgement to the tireless effort of the Munchy’s teams that build and maintain the brand presence in an ever changing market.

“The award recognises our effort to consistently producing high quality products, using the finest ingredients for consumers around the world. It is also a global recognition of our strong brand equity.

“We will focus on fuelling our success through more product innovations as well as expanding our market regionally and globally,” Wong said.

The World Branding Awards is organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organization based in London.

It is dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community and consumers.

The forum runs various programmes and organizes conference, workshops and seminars. It hosts World Branding Awards annually, currently entering into its sixth edition.

The awards recognises and celebrates some of the best global and national brands for their work and achievements. Winners are judged through three streams – brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting.

The World Branding Forum’s Chairman, Richard Rowles said that this is a celebration of the continuous efforts that is vital to building outstanding brands.

“The winning brand established strong brand recall, top-of-mind awareness and trust among their consumers.”

Julian Anderson, Director of World Branding Forum added that a good brand needs to offer a meaningful experience to their customers, while remaining relevant and distinctive.

“To be a winner at the Awards, the brand has shown that they have built themselves up to such a degree that they are placed amongst the best brands in the world.”