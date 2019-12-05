Penesa launches website to promote products

KUCHING: Sarawak Fishermen’s Association (Penesa) launched its official website yesterday to promote its products and activities.

Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) director general Jamaludin Othman launched the website during the closing of Penesa’s team building and 34th anniversary event.

Penesa general manager Hakinah Amer said it is timely for the association to have its own website in line with the digital economy and internet of things.

“It also serves to introduce Penesa to the world.

“Aside from that, it also promotes job opportunities and latest news,” she said.

She added the website is just a start and many updates would be added over time.

The site also has space to help fishermen market their businesses.

“I hope with this website it will benefit everyone,” she said.

Hakinah added from next year, all email communication would be through the official email address [email protected]