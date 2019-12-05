Singer Nassier Wahab dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Popular 1980s singer Nassier Wahab, best known for his song “Memori Cinta Luka”, died at the Universiti Malaya Specialist Centre (UMSC), near here, early today.

The Artiste Association of Malaysia (Seniman) secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah, in a statement, said Nassier, 57, whose real name is Mohd Nasir Abd Wahab, breathed his last at 12.45 am.

Fellow artistes and close acquaintances also expressed their sadness over the singer’s death on social media.

“Seniman considers his (Nassier’s) death as a major loss to the music industry.

“The top leadership and executive committee members of Seniman Malaysia offer their condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said.

Nassier underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his left jaw several months ago. His body will be buried at the Batu Belah Cemetery in Klang today. – Bernama