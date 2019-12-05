SOCOE the only Sarawakian firm to bag Malaysia Technology Excellence Award 2019

KUCHING: Sarawakian tech firm SOCOE Sdn Bhd (Socoe) was announced as one of several recipients of the Malaysia Technology Excellence Award (MTEA) 2019 in Kuala Lumpur.

The MTEA is an inaugural awards program recognising organisations which are at the forefront of the technological revolution and digital explorations within their respective industries.

Other recipients alongside include Affin Bank, Shell Malaysia, YTL communications to name a few. The award recognises companies that successfully innovate revolutionary IT products and solutions that create impact. Socoe is the first company from Sarawak to achieve this award.

The company was established in Kuching, Sarawak with the aspiration to assist clients in finding their place in this ever changing digital world. Their aim is to prepare people for the future challenges that lie ahead by humanizing technology.

The award is testament to Socoe’s commitment to excellence and timely delivery. With a diverse team of experienced strategists, system engineers, designers and experts, SOCOE is committed to participating in Sarawak’s emerging ecosystem of digital economic transformation.

One of Socoe’s success stories involve connecting women entrepreneurs of Sarawak and introducing them to the world of e-commerce. The company’s eWanita project, a Sarawak Government digital economy initiative by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

On March 9, 2019, Socoe played a crucial role in the launching of eWanita, an online platform to enable women to connect to one another as well as empowering them to elevate their business. The pioneering platform gives women opportunities to collaborate online through business matchmaking, which leads to effective product marketing and enterprise growth.

In addition, the company has also developed an app – ePreneurs – that is integrated with eWanita which is an online marketplace that promotes sustainable growth through the “click-and-mortar” model, stimulating growth in women’s quality of life and economic contribution by reducing the gap in digital access.

“eWanita is a useful tool that enables effective and innovative collaborations between JWKS with NGO’s such as Dewan Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak, Swinburne University of Technology through the Sarawak Women Aspiring Group (SWAG) initiative, and other institutions,” according to Sam Wong, CEO of SOCOE.

The platform accelerated the social welfare initiatives for women throughout Sarawak where women in distress can obtain assistance from relevant authorities through the eWanita’s Helpline app.

The technology used in eWanita is versatile and dynamic, which makes it suitable for the requirements of entrepreneurs in a fast-changing world. Its seamless integration with new technologies is made possible by SOCOE’s IR 4.0 technology system.

The app includes the flexible integration of existing technology such as SarawakID and SarawakPay, which simplifies users’ daily transactions and redefines the way people live and work.