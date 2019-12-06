After SEA Games debacle, FAM shows Kim Swee the door

MANILA: It may now seem like a dampener to his birthday plans next week, but for national under-23 squad head coach, Datuk Ong Kim Swee, the Football Association of Malaysia’s decision not to renew his contract was to be expected.

Accepting the decision with an open heart and as part of the job, Kim Swee, who turns 49 on Dec 11 and who’s contract had been open for renewal at the end of the year, was shown the exit by FAM, barely hours after his boys fell to a disastrous 1-3 defeat yesterday to less illustrious Cambodia in their final group A match.

The loss meant they had to take an early flight home after finishing fourth in their group and failing to qualify for the semifinals.

“I was informed (of FAM’s decision) by (FAM secretary-general) Stuart Ramalingam and I accept it with an open heart… I also want to thank FAM (for the coaching opportunity).

“As a coach, we work for results, and our efforts are only decided by results. I had already been informed even before we left that the decision (to renew his contract) will be based on our showing in the SEA Games.

“Without factoring past results, even if I had won the World Cup, and then lose to Cambodia like yesterday, they (FAM) would have made the same decision.

“For the time being, I do not want think of my future plans just yet. What is important right now is for me to focus on my upcoming Pro licence qualifications, and at the same time, take some time off with the family before makimg any decision,” Kim Swee told reporters here before flying home with his team.

The FAM today confirmed that Kim Swee contract as the national Under-22 (U-22) head coach would not be renewed when it expires at the end of the year.

Stuart confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama today.

Stuart said a meeting with Kim Swee would be held to seek clarification and for a full report of the squad’s poor showing in the Games.

“Result wise, we’re really disappointed. We will conduct a post-mortem to see what went wrong and to make sure performances like this are not repeated in the future. Hopefully, we can improve things,” added Stuart. – Bernama