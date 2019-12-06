All PH MPs have declared assets, says Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: All 139 Pakatan Harapan (PH) Members of Parliament (MPs) have submitted their statutory declaration of assets to the Dewan Rakyat, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said they were among 160 MPs who had submitted statutory declaration of assets, apart from three from the Barisan Nasional (BN), 14 from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) while three others from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Meanwhile, a total of 62 MPs have not submitted their declaration forms, namely 38 from BN, PAS (18), GPS (three), STAR (one) and two Independents.

“My record shows that all PH MPs have declared their asset to the Dewan Rakyat speaker with a copy had been forwarded to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Meaning, the balance are from GPS, PAS and I think the record shows one or two from BN have submitted their declaration of assets,” he said this at a press conference in the Parliament lobby today.

On July 1, the Dewan Rakyat unanimously approved a motion compelling all MPs to declare their assets including their wives or husbands, children and trustees through a statutory declaration within three months before Dec 5.

Under the Parliamentary Standing Orders, MPs who failed to submit the asset declaration in the stipulated time could be fined up to RM1,000 or suspended from attending the sitting.

Liew also said that the delay in submitting the statutory declaration of assets would only be allowed to MPs who had already sought permission from the Dewan Rakyat speaker. – Bernama