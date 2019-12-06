Govt will look into fate of Wildlife Rescue Unit – Christina

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will look into the fate of the Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU).

Tourism, Culture and Environment minister, Datuk Christina Liew said that the government was grateful for the help rendered by the Malaysia Palm Oil Council (MPOC) which had been funding the WRU for the last 10 years.

The MPOC was allegedly supposed to fund the WRU for a period of three years only but instead has carried on with the duty for 10 years.

When asked if the government would take over this role, Christina said that the matter would be looked into.

At the same time, Christina also commented on the tourism tax, stating that she contacted the Federal Government on the issue.

She said that instead of 50 percent, Sabah should be getting 100 percent of the tourism tax.

Additionally, she also commented on the Kimanis by-election, stating briefly that she was waiting for everyone else.

She said the Election Commission had explained that it was waiting for the notice from the court before it can proceed.

“Now it is too early to say,” she said to press members at the IUCN Asian Elephant Specialist Group Meeting 2019 held at the Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort (STAR).

Also attending were IUCN/SSC Asian Elephant Specialist Group chairman, Vivek Menon; Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Assafal Alian and the ministry’s permanent secretary, Datuk William Baya.