Killer croc believed to have devoured Indonesian man caught by SFC

MIRI: A 4.2 metre crocodile which is believed to have killed an Indonesian man has been successfully captured by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT).

The reptile was caught on Thursday, with human body parts still in its belly after it attacked and killed Asbullah Daeng Situju, 37, at an oil palm plantation in Kuala Suai on Nov 25.

“During the operation scheduled from Nov 29 to Dec 6, five baited ‘hook-and-line’ traps were set up along the river and we managed to cull a large crocodile measuring 4.2 metre in length,” read a statement issued by SFC today.

“A post-mortem was conducted on the reptile and some body parts were found inside the crocodile’s abdomen and they were sent to the police for their further action.” said SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.

He extended his gratitude to the Batu Niah police station, the management of the oil palm plantation and the local community for their assistance during the operation.

Members of the public are reminded to notify the nearest SFC or Sarawak Forest Department offices of any crocodile sightings in their areas and not to take matters into their own hands as the reptiles are to be considered extremely dangerous.

SFC hotlines at the various regions are reachable at 016-8565564/019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8223449/019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994 /018-9799778 (Miri).