Manyin to meet Maszlee on ban of opposition leaders for school events

KUCHING: Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong is hoping to meet Minister of Education Dr Maszlee Malek early next week to deliberate a review on the entry ban of opposition leaders for school events.

Manyin said he had written to the federal minister, requesting to meet on either Dec 9 or 10.

“I’ve written in. That’s the date I put up. Because he is in Japan now. I hope I will be able to meet him (next week).

“So far my relationship with him is very, very cordial. So I want to maintain that relationship with Dr Maszlee,” he said when met by reporters after attending a function at Pullman Hotel here today.

Earlier, Manyin said the state Education Department had received two circulars – one in May and the other on Nov 8 this year – as far as the ban was concerned.

He also wondered why Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen tried to touch on other ministries rather than his own.

“I don’t know whether he knows what is going on. You see, there are two circulars sent to the Education Department, one was in May and the other one was on Nov 8 this year.

“The two circulars actually said that if we (Gabungan Parti Sarawak leaders) want to go to any school, we need to get permission from the director of Education.

“And sometimes the director of Education cannot give the permission and the director of Education has to refer this to the Ministry of Education. There is also a hint there that we can go but not allowed to make speeches, and we are welcomed to contribute,” explained Manyin, who is Tebedu assemblyman.

He said he had brought up this issue to the State Cabinet, which had directed him to meet Maszlee to discuss how the circulars could be reviewed.

According to him, all GPS elected representatives have used some of their Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funds to help schools.

“In my case, I have three secondary schools in my areas – Tebakang, Taee and Tebedu. And you ask any of these (schools), I think they have received more than RM1 million each from me, from the MRP and RTP funds.”

Manyin said when GPS elected representatives visited schools, they never touched on political issues.

He added: “We always talk about the importance of education. We never talk about politics.”

As such, he insisted that Chong had no clue about what was going on, particularly that there were two circulars.

“So I don’t know why he likes to talk about other ministries. Why doesn’t he talk about his own ministry? There is a rule, as a minister, you don’t touch on other ministries,” said Manyin.

Chong recently told a press conference that GPS leaders were not prohibited from visiting schools on official functions, adding that Pakatan Haparan (PH) lawmakers were totally banned from entering schools when Barisan Nasional was in power.