Media plays vital role in solution to human-elephant conflict

KOTA KINABALU: The media plays an integral part in the solution to human-elephant conflicts.

According to IUCN/SSC Asian Elephant Specialist Group chairman, Vivek Menon, the media must provide correct reporting that elephants are big, intelligent and social nomad.

“They have to move from place to place because they are big,” he explained.

“So, when we are encroaching on its land, that is when conflict happens. So please don’t report that elephant is creating problem. Report that the conflict is because we have encroached on elephant land and that the elephant has nowhere to go. If you put it in the right perspective, people will understand and they will give the right of way to elephants,” he said.

He added that media practitioners play an important role, not just scientist in the preservation of elephants.

While speaking to the media at the Asian Elephant Specialist Group Meeting 2019 held at the Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort (STAR) yesterday, Vivek also explained that the Bornean Elephant is an interesting sub-species of the elephant.

“We discussed that it is to be recognized in the world and that it should be referred to as the Bornean Elephant and not as a pygmy elephant,” he explained.

He said that the Bornean Elephant is a national heritage of Malaysia.

“In olden literature, Bornean Elephant sub-species has been described as a separate one, but in recent past there has been controversies that it comes from outside but now there is now enough proof both in terms of paleontology, as well as genetics that it has been found here for at least 80,000 years old in Borneo and maybe even 100,000 years old,” he said.

“It is absolutely clear that it is not from outside and this is a distinct Bornean Elephant,” he said.

He added that the 130 specialists who were here for the meeting would help the Sabah government to face whatever challenges that are out there.