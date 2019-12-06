SEB foils power theft using fake meter covers

KUCHING: An owner of a semi-detached house in Jalan Kiew Nang, Sibu was found stealing electricity during an operation carried out by Sarawak Energy’s meter inspection team, the Ministry of Utilities’ Electrical Inspectorate Unite (EIU) and the auxiliary police.

The owner has been under close surveillance by the utility company due to a history of meter tampering, with recent surveillance results prompting the team to raid the house.

Further investigations revealed that a fake meter cover was used to mask the alteration of the meter’s mechanism, leading to an unrealistically low power consumption of RM60 to RM70 recorded per month against its actual consumption.

The house owner had been previously charged for arrears amounting to RM5,600.

“The tampered meter was seized for evidence and a police report was lodged for further investigation. The EIU and State Attorney General (SAG) will commence legal action against the owner under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance for stealing electricity,” according to Sarawak Energy in a press release today.

Sarawak Energy is mandated to recover arrears or estimated unpaid amounts for up to 36 months from detection of theft by account holders.

Power theft is a crime which carries a penalty of RM100,000 or five years’ imprisonment or both if found guilty. It is also a dangerous act which endangers lives and damages customers’ properties including electrical appliances, which may lead to fire.

“Customers are also reminded not to trust service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity bills or allow owners of premises to enjoy limitless electricity through meter tampering as (our) meter inspection teams are trained to detect tampered meters, including fake electricity meter covers in an effort to curb power theft,” the statement read.

The public is encouraged to report any incidences of power theft, including details of power theft service providers via Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111. All information obtained will be kept strictly confidential.