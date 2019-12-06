Too early to comment on Kimanis by-election – PBS

KOTA KINABALU: PBS wants to sniff out Anifah Aman’s plans and keep mum about its intentions until the Election Commission’s (SPR) official announcement of the Kimanis by-election, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Ongkili said it is too early to make any comments on the by-election for the parliamentary seat following the Federal Court’s affirmation of the Election Court judge’s decision to nullify the victory of Kimanis member of parliament and former foreign minister in the 14th general election (GE14).

He said PBS wants to seek the views of the grassroots before making any decision on the next move.

“Too early to comment. SPR hasn’t announced the date of by-election. We are consulting our grassroots leaders and studying sentiments on the ground,” Ongkili briefly said in a statement.

“We also need to know what are Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s plans,” he added.

Anifah, who won the seat with 11,942 votes in the 14th General Election, beating Datuk Karim Bujang of Parti Warisan Sabah who garnered 11,786 votes and Parti Harapan Rakyat’s Jaafar Ismail who polled 1,300 votes, said that he was however saddened by the decision.

Anifah said in a statement on Tuesday that he was shocked to see the three members of the panel to adjudicate his appeal in court were the ones who had previously allowed Karim’s appeal on November 18, 2018.

The three grounds were – the three judges had sat in the previous appeal and had therefore formed an opinion on the same election petition and are therefore not neutral; the practice and convention is that no Sabah judges will adjudicate on election petitions filed in Sabah; and that several grounds of the appeal are related to the decision of the previous panel.

Anifah also said that although he had won the allegations against him and were awarded costs of RM105,000, he had to file an appeal to defend the decision of the voters in Kimanis.

He nevertheless thanked the Election Commission for supporting his appeal.

With regard to his next course of action, he said that he would return to Kimanis and discuss with his supporters.