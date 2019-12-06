Zahid took 39 insurance policies for 20 vehicles totalling RM72,209.57

KUALA LUMPUR: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and family had bought 39 insurance policies for 20 vehicles owned by his family totalling RM72,209.57 from Allianz General Insurance, the High Court heard yesterday.

Allianz General Insurance branch manager Fang Suat Lim, 49, said the policies were bought by Ahmad Zahid for 20 vehicles, including 18 luxury brand vehicles belonged to him such as BMW X5, Mini Cooper S, Mercedes Benz CLS350, BMW 320i (A), Toyota Land Cruiser and high-powered motorbike BMW R1200 GS.

Yesterday, Fang told the court that Ahmad Zahid and his family took 23 insurance policies for 12 vehicles owned by them totalling RM44,602.47.

Today, the witness said Ahmad Zahid had bought another 16 insurance policies for eight vehicles amounting to RM27,607.10, making it 39 insurance policies totalling RM72,209.57.

She said the policies for 20 vehicles, valued between RM113.80 and RM8,552.52, were registered under Ahmad Zahid’s name, that of his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and their children – Nurulizwani, Datuk Nurulhidayah and Ahmad Syafiq Hazieq.

“For a Chrysler Wrangler with registration number J 38, Ahmad Zahid took two types of insurance policies amounting to RM4,925.15.

“For a Toyota Vellfire with registration number KDN 38, he had bought two types of insurance policies totalling RM6,368.55,” the 13th prosecution witness said.

Fang said that when reading her witness statement on the eighth day of Ahmad Zahid’s trial who is facing 47 charges involving millions of ringgit of charity foundation Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Yesterday, Fang told the court that Ahmad Zahid and family bought four types of insurance policies, namely private car policy, motorcycle policy, enhanced road warrior policy and bike warrior policy.

The witness also said they were paid by cheques from three different banks namely Public Bank Berhad, Public Bank Islamic and Maybank Berhad between January and November 2015.

She said the payments were made through Maya Consultant Services company and insurance agent Ahmad Izhan Abd Rashid to Allianz General Insurance.

According to Fang, the value of the insurance policies and the amount reflected in the Allianz official receipt differed because there was a deduction of commission for payments made through Allianz insurance agents.

“Insurance agents would receive 10 per cent commission from the premium amount of insurance paid by customers,” she said.

Ahmad Zahid, 66, faces 47 charges – 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering – involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to the Akalbudi Foundation.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues Monday. – Bernama