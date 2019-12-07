3 criminals shot dead by police in Kinabatangan

KOTA KINABALU: Three men, believed to be foreign nationals and suspected to be involved in drug trafficking and making of homemade firearms, were shot dead in an operation in Kampung Sinar Jaya, Kinabatangan Thursday.

Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the operation, code-named “Ops Laras”, was conducted at two locations at 2.30 am yesterday, with the first location at a house which was occupied by seven family members, all of them not in possession of any identification documents.

“While the police were conducting a search at the premises, a motorcycle was heard heading to the houses, but the motorcyclist fled into an undergrowth nearby after realising the presence of the police.

““Suddenly, the suspect fired a shot, forcing the police to fire back in self-defence, and the suspect died at the scene,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Following a search on the suspect, Zaini said the police found a black homemade rifle with one bullet casing and six live bullets, as well as three transparent packets, believed containing Syabu.

“A search of the house led the police to the discovery of two pump guns, a machete, four bullets, a packet of drug weighing .35 gm, an electronic weighing device and 13 mobile phones,” he added.

He said the second raid was conducted on another house nearby.

“When police raided the house, several shots were fired by the occupants, resulting in the police to fire back and in the cross-fire, two suspects were killed.

“Police searched the suspects and found two Revolver Smith and Wesson 38 and a homemade pistol on them, as well as 2,376, 700 Philippine pesos, nine transparent plastic packets believed containing Syabu, weighing 800 gm,” he added.

Zaini said the police also seized two homemade pump guns, several firearms components, seven rifle bullets two handguns, several firearm components and nine bullets.

The three suspects, aged between 30 and 50, are believed to be involved in drug trafficking and making of homemade firearms, he added. — Bernama