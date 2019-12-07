Allegation against Anwar doubtful – Henrynus

RANAU: Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri President Datuk Henrynus Amin has cast serious doubt on the latest allegation against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim which he described as a smear campaign by irresponsible group trying to defame and stop Anwar from becoming the next Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Henrynus said he was not convinced of Anwar’s guilt on the crime he was convicted in 2014 given the doubtful circumstances leading to his arrest on 16 July 2008.

“I’ve reason to doubt some of the evidence used to convict Anwar and urged the relevant authority to once again revisit the circumstances of his arrest which he said was highly suspicious,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the High Court of Malaya had initially acquitted Anwar due to weak and unreliable evidence but was found guilty by the Appeal Court in 2014 and the guilty verdict and five-year sentence was upheld by the Federal Court in 2015.

Henrynus said the emerging story merit investigation and urged the relevant federal authority to reinvestigate these weird stories about Anwar’s DNA being taken without his knowledge during a debate with Umno leader Datuk Seri Shabery Chik the day before his arrest on 16 July 2008.

“I was then working as Special Officer to the Minister of Science Technology and Innovation in 2008 and I overheard bizzare stories about Anwar’s DNA being obtained from a bottled water or perhaps a cup he used to drink water during his debate with Datuk Shabery Chik,” he said.

“I double checked the facts surrounding Anwar’s arrest in the Internet (Google) last night and found that Datuk Seri Anwar was indeed engaged in a debate with Datuk Seri Shabery Chik on the night of 15 July 2008 for one hour.

“I found it highly suspicious that Datuk Seri Anwar was issued with an arrest warrant on the same day he had a debate with Datuk Seri Shabery Chik.

“It was even more puzzling for the police to have executed the arrest warrant the next day at 1.00pm an hour before Datuk Seri Anwar was expected to present himself to the police for questioning.

“If indeed the story was true, one can only surmise as to the motive of obtaining Datuk Seri Anwar’s DNA through his saliva left on a cup used to drink water or a bottled drinking water during the debate.

“As we know, Datuk Seri Anwar was convicted purely based on DNA evidence and therefore stories about someone getting hold of his DNA during his debate with Datuk Seri Shabery Chik on 15 July 2008 is still relevant to the case,” he said.

Henrynus said he was revealing the information now in the light of the recent allegation against Anwar which he found to be absurd, devoid of logic and certainly do not appeal to common sense.

He said Anwar had been a towering opposition leader since his incarceration in 1998 where he focused his fight on reform agenda to bring about change to this great country.

“It is true most Sabahans still remember him and his past history especially his fiery speeches and ultra Malay rethorics, but times have changed.

“But Datuk Seri Anwar’s years of incarceration in jail has mellowed him down to what and where he is today.”

He said today Sabahans are more aware of his reform agenda, moderate views on race and religion and his charisma to inspire change in the 14th General Election.

“More recently, I was listening to his speech live during the opening of the Sabah PKR Convention in Kota Kinabalu where he enumerated his reform agenda focused on the economy.

“I agree with him and believe he has the motivation and ability to deliver PH promises to the people of Sabah.

“Yes, there are still many rough edges or differences of opinion on local Sabah issues, but as a Sabah-based local political party, Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri urges all Sabahans to give Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the chance to become the Prime Minister of Malaysia after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad steps down, “he added.

He said Anwar should be given the chance to prove his leadership, not only to implement his bold ideas on reform for the whole country, but also to resolve outstanding Sabah issues or problems such as fulfillment of the assurances of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, poverty and poor infrastructure development in Sabah, and more importantly, resolving security issues involving the huge presence of illegal immigrants and fraudulent ICs in Sabah.