Artist features wildlife in his sculptures

KOTA KINABALU: Tuaran based sculpture artist, Asnedi Maduni is inspired to preserve Sabah’s wildlife by featuring them in his art.

He told the Borneo Post that he has created sculptures of the proboscis monkey using nails as well as the Tempua bird, among others.

He used all sorts of discarded iron materials for his Tempua bird creation.

If one were to study his work at close range, one would be able to see screws, nails, wires and so on for the creation of the bird and its nest.

According to Asnedi, he spends two to three weeks to finish one small sculpture while large ones, like his proboscis sculpture may take about four months to finish.

He also said that he cannot stop working until the sculpture is finished.

“I will work till wee hours of the morning,” he said.

He added that there are buyers for his work and that they are mostly local collectors.

“I promote my work solely on Facebook, and at exhibitions,” he said.