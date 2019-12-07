Better amenities for Kampung Kuala Gum Gum

SANDAKAN: Residents of Kampung Kuala Gum Gum in Sandakan will soon enjoy easier access to their homes and better amenities as several upgrading projects are being carried out in the village and its vicinity.

“For a start Arunarnsin Bin Taib, the assemblyman for Gum Gum, wants the access road to the kampung to be upgraded and regularly maintained. YB has spoken on this matter with Public Works Department representative Jafar Tuah who joined us during a recent site visit. YB also wants the drainage at Gum Gum to be improved,” said Taren Sunil Manoharan, the head of the Highway and Public Utilities Committee who had also joined Arunarnsin and his men to visit the Gum Gum area.

During the earlier part of the visit, Arunarnsin had discussed with Henry Chong of Drainage and Irrigation Department on ways to prevent floods in the area such as dredging Sungai Gum Gum.

According to Taren Sunil, Arunarnsin had also instructed his officers to check on the condition of the wooden walkways at the kampong and make repairs where necessary.

Taren Sunil and HPUC members Said Rasul bin Kallah Khan, Mohd Hanafia Bin Abidin and Rosly Aziz then continued their inspection tour to Kampung Kuala Gum Gum.

Among those in the joint inspection team were officers from YB’s office/service centre, representatives from the Public Works Department and the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

The joint team later inspected the jetty at Kampung Kuala Gum Gum which is another important access route to the kampung, especially for those residents who are fishermen.

“The kampung jetty plays an important part in their daily lives. We identified some aspects of the jetty where upgrading would greatly help the residents there. We discussed the matter with Arunarnsin’s officers and they will report to YB about our discussions,” added Taren Sunil.

It was learnt that Arunarnsin will also be looking into the possibility of getting the Water Department to supply piped water to the kampong.

“HPUC has very close cooperation with Arunarnsin and his officers and personnel and we have been jointly looking into matters whereby we can provide more convenience for the people of Sandakan and help improve their living standard,” said Taren Sunil.

Arunarnsin is also the Sabah Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports.