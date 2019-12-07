Botung Tanaru suspension bridge to be redesigned

PENAMPANG: The Penampang District Council and Penampang Parliamentary Office have decided to redesign Kampung Babagon’s new Botung Tanaru suspension bridge.

Penampang district officer, Henry Idol, said in a recent statement that a meeting with all parties involved had been held and a decision had been made to correct and elevate the bridge level.

Henry had also given the directives for the assistant district engineering officer to draw up the design to make the corrections needed and instructions to expedite the construction according to the new design.

He explained that the villagers applied for the new bridge from the Penampang Parliamentary Office through the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) as the old Botung Tanaru suspension bridge had become dilapidated and posed danger to its users.

With the report received by MPKK, a joint visit involving the assistant district engineering officer, MPKK chairman and Penampang Parliamentary Office pepresentative had been organized to inspect the old suspension bridge.

Henry said the project is implemented through the acquisition of quotations.

But, after the contractor had been appointed by the district office, MPKK applied for an adjustment of the construction site in a letter dated October 8, 2019 due to difficulties in heavy machinery placement.

He added there was also a request from residents for the bridge to be constructed at a different location as the old bridge site is steep and not easily accessible to residents.

After the construction of the bridge on November 21, Henry said the bridge was found to be quite low and exposed to heavy flooding.

Therefore, the assistant district engineering officer and Penampang Parliamentary Office pepresentative revisited the site to find a solution.

Henry advised the community to not make any unfounded speculations and urged the people to contact the district office directly should there be any query on matters related to the district.

His statement was released after the issue had been made viral recently.