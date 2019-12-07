Christmas Parade crowd advised to park at designated areas

KUCHING: The police have advised those participating in or witnessing the annual Christmas Parade today (Dec 7) to park their vehicles at designated areas to avoid traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Kuching police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said in a statement that parking areas will be made available on the left lane of Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, the parking spaces at Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, and the surrounding areas near Jubilee Ground.

The parade from 6pm to 10pm is expected to see more than 8,000 people and 14 floats taking part.

Road closures and diversions will also be carried out at Jalan Padungan from the Sri Aman roundabout (White Cat Statue) to Jalan Abell and Jalan Lebuh Wayang to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman Yaakup.

The parade which will start and end at Jubilee Ground, will go through Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, and Jalan Ban Hock.

Road users are also advised to use an alternative route towards the city centre due to the road closure and diversion.

Between 6pm and 10pm, road users from Jalan Padungan (MBKS) can head to the city centre by using Jalan Abell, while those from the city centre can exit the area through Main Bazaar or Jalan Lebuh Wayang.

The police will be take action under the Road Transport Act 1987 against those who flout the law.

Call the Kuching Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department on 082-221229 (office hours) for more information.