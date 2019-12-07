CM: RM500 special assistance to be given only to federal civil servants working in Sarawak

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has reiterated that the Sarawak government will only give special assistance of RM500 to federal civil servants who are working in Sarawak.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the state level Youth Day celebration here today, Abang Johari said the state government is working together with the federal secretary in coming up with a system to disburse the special assistance that is expected to be distributed in June next year.

“The state government is working together with the federal secretary office for payment to anyone who will receive the special assistance based on the federal list.

“This special assistance will only be given to civil servants who are working in Sarawak although there are many Sarawakians who work outside Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked what is his hope and plan for the youths in the near future, Abang Johari said youths today must continue in becoming a leader with a vision and know how to achieve it.

“We want to make Sarawak as the most developed and high-income state by 2030.

“Therefore, all of our movements and preparations must be determined to reach the level we are aiming for by 2030,” said Abang Johari.

He pointed out the youths have immense potential and the state has seen youths succeed in many fields including sports and economy.

“As such, if we look at a company that has developed now, Serba Dinamik. It was sparked by a youth’s visionary and now the company has transformed their economic position.

“And when it comes to the digital economy, our youth are savvy with technology and they know that the future usage of technology is important.

“I believe with such abundant resources in Sarawak we would be able to transform it into the most developed state by 2030,” he added.