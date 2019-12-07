Creative minds showcase crafts, art at ‘Sitok Kuching’ event this weekend

KUCHING: ‘Sitok Kuching’ has officially been launched at the Kuching Waterfront here, aiming to celebrate creative expression, contemporary cultural exchanges and modern-day cosmopolitan life in the capital of Sarawak.

The event will run until Dec 8 (Sunday), from 4pm until late night.

Organised by Pro Tag Solutions Sdn Bhd, the three-day market is a specially curated marketplace of creative retail offerings, performances, workshops, food, music, art and family-friendly activities made possible with over 50 creative independent businesses from Kuching and Peninsula Malaysia participating.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak.

During the launching ceremony at Kuching Waterfront on Friday night, Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that his ministry fully supported the creation of such a platform for people to showcase their artistic, culinary and other unique skills to the public.

‘Sitok Kuching’ in Sarawakian slang means ‘This is Kuching’.

Abdul Karim hopes that the public will support the event over the weekend and hopefully, the marketplace would be turned into an annual event if the response is satisfactory.

‘Normally this kind of event will start at a smaller scale before growing bigger and attracting more people as years go by. One of the best examples I can give is the Rainforest World Music Festival,” said Abdul Karim at a press conference at the event.

‘Sitok Kuching’ is contained in a vibrant, interactive exhibit, occupying the Old Courthouse, the Square Tower and its adjacent plaza.

Among those present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sebastian Tiang and the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.