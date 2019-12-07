Deputy IGP dismisses claims of weekend racial riots

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor has dismissed as untrue claims of racial riots taking place this weekend.

He said in a statement Thursday night that several audio recordings that have gone viral on social media claiming that the riots will take place on Dec 7 and 8 were created by unscrupulous parties with the intention of intimidation and provoking public outrage.

“As such, the police are advising the public not to use social media platforms and other communications networks to disseminate information that may provoke racial sentiments or touch on religious sensitivities.

“The public is also advised to contact the police for verification in the event of suspicious news,” he said.

Mazlan said the police have issued a warning prohibiting the sharing and transmission of such news as it would affect the nation’s harmony and peace.

Recently, several audio recordings claiming that racial riots will occur on Dec 7 and 8 have gone viral, telling people not to leave their houses on the two days. — Bernama