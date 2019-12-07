Disaster Management Committee all geared up for possible flooding in Miri

MIRI: The Disaster Management Committee (JPB) here is bracing for possible floods to hit this division, in view of the current monsoon season.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin says based on weather forecasts, December and early January represent the peak period of the monsoon season.

“Based on the record here, the ‘King’ (super high) tides are expected to strike from Dec 11 to 19 – it’s the period, which I think, that we have to be more cautious because combined with every downpour, that’s when floods are likely to occur,” he told reporters after chairing JPB Miri Division’s special meeting at the Islamic Complex here yesterday.

Lee assured everyone that all the relevant agencies had been put on a 24-hour standby mode, which comprised scheduled patrols by the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

“The committee is also setting up an operations room at the Miri District Office – all ready to assist whenever the need arises.

“All officers from the various departments and agencies concerned are required to work beyond office hours whenever necessary.”

Lee said the Welfare Department would also establish seven forward bases, all to be fully-stocked with food rations.

“These forward bases are all located in Baram, in areas where flooding is likely to occur. Because they are quite remote from the city or any town, it is difficult for them (affected folk) to get food rations whenever floods strike.”

These forward bases are located in Long Teran Kanan, Long Teran Kiri, Long Jegan, Long Loyang, Long Bemang, Long Iman and Long Ikang – each able to accommodate 100 people, with provisions made available by 25 suppliers.

Lee said the district and state administrative officers had also been requested to work with the local residents in setting up respective local community response teams that would respond to emergencies coming from the longhouses, especially those in high-risk areas where flooding would hit almost every year.

“This is where the JKKKs (village security and development committees) can play their part,” he said, adding that the State Secretary would conduct a workshop for local community leaders and relevant agencies here next week.

To find out information and updates on daily weather forecast, the public can access ‘myCuaca’ – the official mobile application developed by Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), under the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology,Environment and Climate Change. Alternatively, go to www.met.gov.my.

On the Christmas Parade to be jointly run by the Miri City Council and local churches here this evening (Dec 7), Lee said based on weather forecasts, there might be rain in the afternoon or evening.

Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Yusof were also present at the press conference.