First bike-powered Christmas tree in Sabah

TUARAN: Sabah’s first bike-powered Christmas tree was lit up at Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort & Spa on December 5 by Youth and Sports Minister Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe with the support of Sabah and Tuaran Bicycle Association and Land Rover Association.

Taking the green initiative a step further, Rasa Ria is sending off all donations collected as a part of this bike-powered tree during this festive season to the Autism Association in Sabah.

“This remarkable tree is a great example of what can be done to inspire sustainable action and community support. I hope more people are encouraged to take up riding cycles not only for fitness and sport but also to preserve and protect the wonderful gem that Sabah is,” said Phoong, the guest of honour at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

This unique Christmas tree is made from 500 Brazilian Spinach in individual bamboo pots, all of which will be replanted at the end of the season. The lights are powered entirely by kinetic energy! Volunteers must use pedal power to produce enough electricity to make the hundreds of lights on the tree light up.

Additionally, the resort is also encouraging everyone to challenge each other to power up the Christmas tree for at least an hour. All participant contributions for taking part in this challenge will be sent to the Autism Association to support their work and programmes.

Complementing the distinctive Christmas tree are beautiful lanterns made from bamboo. These bamboo lanterns that can be found in various locations in the resort have been handcrafted by the indigenous community under MUKEST or the Mukim Ulu Ecotourism Solutions and Technologies Society.

MUKEST is a platform that supports the economic development and livelihood of the 13 villages in Kiulu Farmstay. Bamboo is one of the many natural resources that can be found in abundance in Kiulu.

Owing to its sustainable nature, bamboo is used by the community in a number of ways to help create a sustainable economy.

General manager of Rasa Ria,

Fiona Hagan, said, “Doing what is right is at the heart of all Shangri-La’s CSR initiatives. Rasa Ria offers us a great platform to improve awareness amongst our guests from around the globe about the importance of sustainability while promoting the uniqueness of Sabah.

“Rasa Ria will continue to work towards eliminating single-use plastics through our #rasariaplasticfree actions, support the local communities and champion the need for protecting and preserving the environment of Sabah.”