MACC Sarawak not privy to names of MPs yet to declare assets

SERIAN: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak does not know the names of the state MPs who have not declared their assets to Parliament.

MACC Sarawak director Razim Mohd Noor said all MPs, including those from Sarawak, were required to submit their asset declaration to the Governance Integrity and Anti Corruption Centre (GIACC) under the Prime Minister’s Department, not to MACC.

“The MPs did not submit their asset declarations to MACC Sarawak. We in MACC have never seen the declaration at all.

“Only the MACC headquarters have the copies. Even then, the copies were given by GIACC,” he told reporters after the launch of the state-level International Anti-Corruption Day at the Resident’s Office here today.

Razim said he was aware of several MPs who have yet to declare their assets to Parliament.

He, however, said he did not know who they were.

“I am not sure who there are; I will have to check first. Even I will have to check through websites,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had agreed and had discussed with the MPs from GPS that they ought to declare their assets to Parliament.

The chief minister, he said, had even suggested that the declaration of assets be extended to all the state assemblymen in Sarawak.

It has been reported that three MPs from GPS, two from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and one from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) have yet to declare their personal assets to Parliament.

They are among 62 MPs in Malaysia who have not declared their personal assets to Parliament, according to a press statement issued by the Office of Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

All 122 MPs were supposed to declare their personal assets within three months from July 1, 2019 but subsequently the grace period was extended until yesterday (Dec 5).

The other MPs who have not declared their personal assets are from Umno (36), MCA (1), MIC (1), PAS (18), STAR (1) and Independents (2).