Malaysian planters en route to stronger earnings in 4Q

KUCHING: Prospects for Malaysia’s plantation sector is improving for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19), analysts at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (Maybank IB Research) observed.

“Crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK) prices have risen sharply 4Q-to-date, by 34 and 45 per cent respectively.

“Coupled with lower fertilising application typical of 4Q due to the rainy season, we expect much stronger sector earnings in 4Q19,” it said, in a report.

It further pointed out that the higher CPO price should more than offset the anticipated seasonal decline in fresh fruit bunches (FFB) output.

“Purer upstream players stand to benefit the most from the hike in palm oil prices while downstream players will also get to enjoy a short lift in downstream margin on inventory gains,” it opined.

Aside from that, Maybank IB Research said the tightening palm oil supply and stockpile have led to the recent CPO price rally.

“CPO price discounts to US soyoil have narrowed significantly to US$14 per tonne on December 4, compared to the historical average of US$150 per tonne.

“Discretionary demand for palm biodiesel has likely disappeared too as palm oil now trades at a premium to diesel.

“This will likely cap any further upside in CPO price. However, as monthly output will likely continue to seasonally decline month-on-month till February 2020, the present lofty CPO price level may sustain into 1Q20 to help ration demand,” it explained.

Thereafter, Maybank IB Research expected CPO price correction to set in somewhere in 2Q20.

“Our expectation is also mirrored by the CPO Futures curve which is in backwardation with 2H20 CPO price at circa RM200 per tonne discount to immediate months. We are keeping our 2020 CPO ASP forecast of RM2,300 per tonne and RM2,400 per tonne for 2021,” it added.

All in, Maybank IB Research retained its ‘neutral’ call on the sector.