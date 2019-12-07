Mayor wants all restaurants in MBKS areas to achieve Grade A

KUCHING: The Kuching City South Council (MBKS) aims to introduce a new grading requirement for restaurants under its jurisdiction next year, with greater attention given to the cleanliness of their toilets.

Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng told The Borneo Post that the council was drawing up the new requirement, which he hoped could be implemented by Jan 1.

He explained that restaurants applying for licences under MBKS were currently graded A or B, but it was his aim that all restaurants would eventually be rated A in the council’s jurisdiction.

He said after he was appointed mayor on Sept 3, he had visited hawker centres and food outlets to see if their facilities were up to standard.

“I told them (MBKS officers) those Grade B restaurants must be given certain time to upgrade to A. So at least all the restaurants under our jurisdiction are all A. Why should a restaurant just remain a Grade B restaurant?” he pointed out during the interview in his office recently.

Wee was particularly concerned about toilets as he felt that they were important for the people and the city’s image.

“Most of the marks (in the grading system) will come from the toilets. I think maintaining a toilet is very important. I am sure in your own house, your

toilet is much cleaner, so why don’t we have that sort of mentality that all the toilets in the public areas must be clean.”

The mayor also said that it was his aim for MBKS to strive for zero-complaints, especially on services that were contracted out such as grass-cutting and drain-cleaning.

He said to achieve this, he was enhancing the tender process, strengthening the accountability of MBKS staff and councillors, and empowering community leaders or heads of village security and development committees (JKKKs).

He revealed that he had made the community leaders, or JKKK heads, one of the signatories required by contractors upon the completion of their works in order to get paid.

“They (community leaders) are the people in the area – in short, they are the beneficiary. They also benchmark the contractor’s performance. If we go through all these procedures and the work is still not done well, there will be more people sharing that responsibility,” he said.

Wee said to further ensure that the contractors would do their job as agreed, the MBKS had a point system for all its contractors which would guide it in the tender process.

“It does not mean that just because you are the lowest (tender bid), you will get the project even if your service is not good. We have a chart now on contractors that receive the most complaints.

“We need to monitor to this extent because the money that we spend is the taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Similarly, Wee said the council now had ‘Friends of MBKS’ – the professionals who would voluntarily be helping the council monitor the road works.

“They will ‘spy’ on road projects. These are professional people who will take video and pictures of projects that do not comply with specifications,” he said.