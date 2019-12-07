‘Negaraku’ in Mandarin performed during classroom lesson – Education DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A viral video showing school students singing the national anthem in Mandarin took place in a classroom during a teaching and learning (PdP) session, said Education director-general, Datuk Dr Amin Senin.

In a statement here today, he said investigations found that it was done to help pupils better understand the meaning, purpose, and protocol when singing the national anthem Negaraku.

“It did not take place in any official event of the school,” he said.

Amin reminded the management of schools to always exercise discretion when using any national symbols including the national anthem during PdP session to avoid any misunderstandings.

He also stressed that the national anthem should not be altered or amended in any way whenever it is performed at any official school event and everyone must adhere to the National Anthem Act 1968.

The one minute and 23-second video showing students singing Negaraku in Mandarin was allegedly recorded on Sept 26, 2018, at a school in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. – Bernama