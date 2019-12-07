New modus to collect Christmas donations?

KOTA KINABALU: Carollers are roaming around the city during the Yuletide season to collect donations for a charity organisation.

These foreign-speaking teenagers visit every table in restaurants serenading Christmas jingles to the public in exchange for a cash token in aide for the so-called ‘Children Of Asia’.

They carry a small guitar, a donation box and a laminated card depicting faces of Asian children with a logo ‘Give Hope to the Children of Asia’ and would cut short the song once donation is made.

Diners in Bundusan, Penampang are questioning the method used to collect donations.

“Not this way ! We don’t mind sharing our blessings to the less fortunate members of the society, especially the children,” said Mr Wong .

Elizabeth also commented: “I doubt if the donations really goes to the needy because I don’t see the address and telephone contact printed in the card” .

She said Malaysians and Sabahans are kind hearted and generous people in our own ways, but giving alms or helping hands to the wrong people will defeat the purpose of the noble gesture.

“We will surely appreciate if carollers will sincerely serenade the public with one or two songs in the name of bringing the spirit of the Yuletide season. The acts of the two young men tantamount to ‘highway robbery’,” said Christopher who donated a couple of Ringgit.

He hoped these individuals are not being used by a certain group who are out to take advantage of the auspicious occasions to make extra money illegally at the expense of the public.

Other generous donors urged the relevant authorities to look into the presence of these ‘carollers’ roaming around the city during the Yuletide season.

It was learnt that neighbouring countries like the Philippines banned such activity unless issued with temporary permit from the local authorities.

Filipinos are allowed to do public carolling from Dec 16 to 24 provided they secured the necessary authorisation.