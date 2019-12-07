Pakatan Harapan Sabah to support Warisan candidate

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Harapan Sabah will fully support the candidate to be put up by Parti Warisan for the impending Kimanis by-election, said its chairperson, Datuk Christina Liew.

“As chairperson of Pakatan Harapan Sabah, I have spoken personally to the chairmen of the PH Sabah component parties – DAP, Bersatu and Amanah.

“We have unanimously agreed to throw our support behind the Warisan candidate for the Kimanis by-election,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Liew, who is also Sabah PKR chief, said a meeting of the heads of all the PH Sabah component parties will be held soon to formalise the agreement.