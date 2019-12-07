Quality, affordable crabs in Sabah soon

TAWAU: The people in Sabah will be able to enjoy good quality crabs at affordable price soon.

The crabs are produced in a hatchery of Bahvest Resources Berhad.

Its owner, Datuk Lo Fui Ming, said Bahvest Resources which is situated at Sungai Kayu, Mile 7, Sandakan, has successfully bred three deepsea crab species on a commercial scale. They are Giant Mud Crab (Syclla Paramamosian), Ridget Swimming Crab and Rock Crab (Charybdis Natator).

Lo said the Giant Mud Crab is an extinct species and only several hundred thousand could be produced in each hatchery. A one kilogram could be sold for at least RM100 in the market.

“Many people have tried the Ridget Swimming Crab because it could be generally seen in Sabah. However, it is often short of supply. Through a series of research and development, we could produce up to one million of this species each month for the market in Sabah, even in Malaysia in the next four months,” he said.

The Rock Crab is also an extinct species but the price is high. Bahvest Resources will sell it in the market at low price, so that many people in Sabah can taste this species of crab.

For Crucifix Crab species, the experimental efforts are still on-going.

Lo also has employed marine biologists and experts from Korea for research and development on the crabs.