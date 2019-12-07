Sisters claim trial to CBT charge

KOTA KINABALU: Two sisters claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday to a joint charge of criminal breach of trust involving raw supply to a crocodile farm worth over RM1,600.

Chai Wee Ying, 36, and Chai Wee Ser, 35, who appeared before judge Azreena Aziz, were jointly charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, they face a jail term between two and 20 years and also liable to fines, upon conviction.

Ying and Ser, in their capacity as a director and manager of Suan Hong Crocodile Farm Sdn Bhd respectively, were alleged to have breached the trust given by the company to get raw supply of chicken heads from two suppliers, Pertanian Tuaran Sdn Bhd and Eng Peng Cold Storage Sdn Bhd.

However, the chicken heads were not received by the crocodile farm which caused the company to incur a total loss of RM1,647.95.

In applying for bail, counsel PJ Perira, who represented both accused, prayed for low sum of bail at RM1,000 to be allowed since the amount involved in the case was only over RM1,600.

He said the accused family owned 49 per cent of shares in the company and both accused have no previous criminal records.

Perira also submitted that Ying has two kids while Ser has a 10-month-old baby to care and support.

Deputy public prosecutor Nureen Natasha Mohd Raffie proposed bail at RM5,000 in two local sureties on each accused.

The court fixed January 9 next year for pre-trial case management and released each of the accused person on bail of RM3,000 in two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

Both accused, moreover, were ordered not to tamper with prosecution witnesses and their passports to be impounded by the court, if any.