SK Chung Hua No 1 classroom partially destroyed in early morning fire

KUCHING: A classroom and two rooms at SK Chung Hua No 1 were partially destroyed in a fire at around 1am this morning.

Accoding to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) who received a call at 1am alerting them to the incident, the fire was brought under control at 1.18am.

No individuals were injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The two rooms were used by the school’s boy scouts and their brassband. Each room is about 67 square metres in size.

The fire was fully extinguished at 1.50am and overhaul work was carried out to ensure that the fire would not reignite.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations.