SRB to launch safety enforcement operation

KUCHING: The Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) will launch a two-phase river safety enforcement operation for Christmas and the 2020 school reopening period.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the first phase would take place from Dec 21-24, while the second phase would be from Dec 31 to Jan 1.

“The main objective of the enforcement operation is to have zero accidents. Our other objectives include preventing boat passengers from carrying loads beyond the limits, to enforce the ‘No Ticket, No Entry’, and One Person One Life Jacket policies; ensure the passenger lists are recorded and to enforce the use of Form 10 P (Additional Trip Application),” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Aside from that, the operation will ensure that passenger boat operators follow the approved rates as well as to make sure of the safety and comfort of passengers when they are using the terminal and water transport.”

A total of 110 enforcement officers and 15 patrol boats from SRB alongside other enforcement agencies would be mobilised.

Lee said the Sibu-Song-Kapit, Sibu-Daro, Sibu-Igan, Sibu-Dalat, Sibu-Kuala Paloh, Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Stalun-Belawai, Kapit-Balleh/Putai/Belaga in Batang Rajang sectors would see an increase in the number of passengers as well as the movement of private boats during this period.

“As such, the operation will focus primarily on boats which carry passengers, whether or not they are registered under SRB and given the River Transport Permit.

“For passenger boat operators, especially those operating express boats and commercialised speed boats, they are advised to take care of their passengers’ safety by ensuring their boats are not overloaded, have valid River Transport Permit, and charge the fares as stipulated by the Sarawak government,” he added.

He pointed out legal action would be taken against passenger boat operators who contravene the law, where the penalty is a maximum fine of RM5,000, or two years’ imprisonment, or both.

Those using longboats, small boats, or community boats are advised to use safety jackets during their trips.

Skippers of trading vessels, cargo ships, express boats, and speed boats are also advised to reduce their sailing speed when passing by small boats or longboats.