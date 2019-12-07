Strong wind victims need plywood to repair houses

SANDAKAN: Elopura assemblyman, Calvin Chong Ket Kiun, had worked together with two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here to donate 520 pieces of zinc to repair 32 houses in Kampung Forest that were affected by strong wind, recently.

The victims had the roofs of their houses blown away by strong wind last week, and they have to temporarily live with their relatives near here.

Chong visited the victims yesterday to find out more about their needs and current condition.

He said there was an urgent need for the victims to have plywood to repair their houses.

“We call upon the local community to donate plywood for those in need in Kampung Forest, so that they could repair their houses as soon as possible,” he said.

Chong also thanked the NGOs involved in the donation of the zincs yesterday.