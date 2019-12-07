Three from Sabah killed in New Zealand crash

KOTA KINABALU: Three family members from Sabah were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between a car and lorry in New Zealand, on Friday.

Kiwi news portal Stuff reported the accident which had occurred on National Highway 1, northern Kaikoura about 3.10pm local time.

The victims have been identified as Adnan Jeman who worked at Yayasan Sabah and his wife, Dr Rumihati Abd Hamid, a medical specialist at Putatan Health Clinic and one of their children.

The couple’s two other children were reportedly in critical condition.

They were flown by helicopter to the Christchurch Hospital and the Wellington Hospital for treatment.

The accident led to the closure of both sides of the major highway in a bid to facilitate rescue efforts, while rescuers were forced to cut open the mangled wreckage to extricate the victims.

New Zealand police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, a Wisma Putra representative confirmed that the accident involved Malaysian citizens and revealed that Malaysia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand will visit the surviving victims.