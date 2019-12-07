Tourist arrivals in Sarawak estimated at four million for 2019, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The number of tourists exploring Sarawak is estimated to cross the four-million mark, with over 3.7 million tourists recorded as of October this year, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Sarawak may not be able to achieve its target of five million tourist arrivals for the year 2019, but it still recorded a significant increase as compared to last year’s numbers.

“Although our target was to attract five million tourists, that is only a target but whether we achieve that or not, we just have to wait and see but there is a possibility that we are not able to achieve that target,” said Abdul Karim.

“(That said, even) if we don’t achieve that target, at least (the number of tourist arrivals) is very close to our intended target,” he said at a press conference during the launching of he ‘Sitok Kuching’ event at Kuching Waterfront on Friday night.

He added that tourist arrivals as of October this year has increased by about 4.5 per cent, compared to the same period of time last year.

With the launch of the ‘Visit Sarawak Campaign 2019’ by the Sarawak Tourism Board early this year, a target of five million tourist arrivals was set for the year, with an estimated tourism receipt of RM8.18 billion.

Abdul Karim told the recently concluded State Legislative Assembly that the top five sources of tourists to Sarawak are from Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and China.