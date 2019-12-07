Tunku Azizah wins people’s hearts again, rides KLIA Express train

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah once again stole the people’s hearts when she took the KLIA Express train today from KL Sentral to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to catch a flight.

An official Istana Negara Instagram (istana_negara) post stated that Tunku Azizah is scheduled to depart for New Delhi, India, tomorrow to receive the 2019 Craft Icon of the Year award at the Third International Craft Awards event of the India Craft Week.

“We congratulate Sri Paduka Baginda Tuanku. Daulat Tuanku!” read the posting on the page which also attached four photographs of Tunku Azizah looking cheerful in the train.

The Instagram posting has garnered over 20,000 likes by netizens expressing their admiration for the Queen humble attitude in the comments section.

An Instagram user chelynne.05 wrote: “Masyaallah. How could we not love her. She’s so humble and most loving towards her subjects. May Allah bless Their Majesties our King and Queen with good health and longevity. Daulat Tuanku!.”

Another user known as ana_razak wrote: “Daulat Tuanku… love you, my Queen!”.

Yet another Instagram user, nasaruddinsharani, wrote: “Ya Allah, Her Majesty is very down-to-earth travelling on the train… such a simple life. I give you 100 stars. Daulat Tuanku.” – Bernama