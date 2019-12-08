20 houses destroyed by fire in Tawau

TAWAU: More than 20 families were left homeless when their houses were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Titingan, yesterday.

Tawau Fire and Rescue station chief Sharudy Delamin said the station received an emergency call at 4.29 pm and 16 firefighters rushed to the scene with three fire engines.

“Upon arrival at the location three houses were already destroyed, and firefighters faced difficulty in getting to the location as there is a wall dividing the village and a People’s Housing Project.

“So we have to use a ladder to climb over the wall to get to the scene,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said firefighters also face difficulties in putting out the flames as there was no sources of water.

“We found out that the fire hydrant in the area was not discharging water, but we managed to bring the fire under control after receiving water from a water tank and the fire was completely put out by 5.05 pm,” he said.

The operation was assisted by 14 community firefighters, six personnel from Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) and 14 members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA).

No casualty was reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. – Bernama