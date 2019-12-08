32 drug suspects detained in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Thirty-two drug suspects were detained during a one-week continuous “Ops Sarang” operation by the Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent (IPD KK) to curb illegal drug activities.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman said the 18 Ops Sarang operations were carried out around the state capital which began on November 30 ended on December 6.

Among those detained were 26 locals and six illegal immigrants, aged between 18 and 57.

“Police arrested two individuals under Section 39B and Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, three individuals under Section 12(2) of the same act for drug possession, and 27 people for drug abuse under Section 15(1)(A) of the same Act.

“About 58.01grammes of syabu and 2.40grammes of Ekstasi with total street price at RM8,925 were seized in the operations,” said George.

George said “Ops Sarang” operation would continue every week as part of the Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent’s (IPD KK) effort in curbing drug related offences in the state capital.

He also urged the public to continue their cooperation with the police in fighting drugs and other related criminal activities in their areas.

All information can be made to the IPD KK hotline at 088-529 220.