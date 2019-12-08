Another milestone: Stephanie shines at Asian meet

KUCHING: Sarawak’s athletes are among the best in the country and the recent achievement of powerlifter Stephanie Mary Ensol at the Asian Classic Powerlifting in Almaty, Kazakhstan is another milestone for Sarawak in the international arena.

The 31-year-old from Kampung Remun, Serian clinched two gold and two silver medals at the meet on Tuesday.

She won the deadlift and overall disciplines, and a runner-up in the squat and benchpress disciplines in the Women’s Senior 47kg category.

“Stephanie won two gold and two silver medals at the Asian Classic in Kazakhstan and we are very proud of her achievement,” said Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan on Friday.

“She is a good example that women athletes can also do well just like their male counterparts in world competitions and they can help Sarawak realise the vision of becoming a sports powerhouse.

“Congratulations to Stephanie and on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, l wish to express my gratitude and full support to her commitment in powerlifting,” he added.

“The Sarawak government, through the strategic initiatives from both implementing agencies Sarawak Sports Corporation and Sarawak State Sports Council at providing courses, training, sports rehabilitation and sports facilities, are geared towards producing more quality athletes.”

Snowdan, accompanied by Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee and SSC Sports Development Division manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim, was at the Kuching International Airport to welcome home Stephanie and her coach Neil Pick.

According to Snowdan, who is also Balai Ringin assemblyman, the government will be giving incentive to Stephanie for her achievement.

“The amount of incentive will depend on the level of competition and the colour of medals won and it will be decided by the grant committee,” he said.

“Some of our athletes at the current Philippines SEA Games have won medals and they will also get incentives from the government,” Snowdan assured.