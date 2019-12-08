Briefing on Sabah Bersatu meeting and election

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, with its other state and division leaders as well as Srikandi and Armada leadership, attended the Sabah State-level Briefing on Bersatu meeting and election held at Grand Borneo Hotel, Kota Kinabalu, yesterday.

The election at Bersatu branch-level will begin on January 25, next year, and last until March 1, while the election at division-level will be held on April 4.

In his speech, Hajiji reminded the Bersatu division leadership to ensure the election process would go according to the regulations already set by the party headquarters.

“We need to manage the elections at the branch-and-division levels well and members who are qualified should not be denied of their rights in the election process,” he stressed.

Bersatu Party Election Committee (JPP) secretary, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Alwi, gave the briefing on the meeting and election process, while the Bersatu headquarters’ membership division also gave a briefing on the membership management system.

Sabah Bersatu deputy chief, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, secretary, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, treasurer, Datuk Haji Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, information chief, Encik Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Sabah Bersatu Armada chief, Mohd Isquzawan Datuk Arsit, Sabah Bersatu Srikandi deputy chief, Datuk Amisah Yasin, and State Director of Strategy and Election, Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Haji Okin, were also present.