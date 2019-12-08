Dr M: I will look into claims of deep state among government servants

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will seek information on the allegations of the existence of a ‘deep state’ (daulah terpendam), which is trying to sabotage the administration of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, among civil servants.

He also expressed his confidence that the PH government was capable of handing it if it was indeed taking place.

“I don’t know if it is taking place but if a hidden state exists, I think we can contain it, no problem. Prior to this, there were a lot of problems when I was prime minister, but we could continue to administer..I will deal with it, I will view and study it first,’’ he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a friendly gathering at the Adya Hotel, Kuah here today.

When asked whether the transfer of the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry secretary general Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan was due to the hidden state, Dr Mahathir said he was not sure and would seek information on the matter.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir stressed that the national anthem, Negaraku could only be sung in the national language.

‘’We cannot sing (Negaraku) in other languages. What is written in the book is to show the meanings so that non-Malays understand the wordings but it is not for singing in other languages other than our national language,’’ he said.

Dr Mahathir said this when asked to comment on a one minute 23 seconds video showing pupils singing the Negaraku in Mandarin was allegedly recorded on Sept 26, 2018 at a school in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. – Bernama