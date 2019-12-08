Eldest daughter of NZ accident victims dies

KOTA KINABALU: The eldest daughter of a family of three who died in a crash on State Highway 1, Kaikoura New Zealand on Friday was confirmed to have died at 6.30 pm local time (1.30 pm Malaysian time) today.

This was confirmed by a niece of the late Dr Rumihati Abd Hamid, namely, Afifah Saiffuddin, 33, who received the news from her family member who is now at the Christchurch Hospital.

Afifah said Nur Irfan Adnan, 15, was the eldest child of the late Dr Rumihati and Adnan Jemain, both 49, who were killed in the crash.

The second child of the couple, namely, Maisarah Arifah Adanan, 13, was also killed in the accident while their youngest child Nur Arifah, 11, was reported to be stable.

‘’Family members who went there were in time to meet Nur Irfan before she died as she was in a critical condition after the mishap,’’ she said when met at her family residence in Kampung Ulu Putatan here today.

According to Afifah, all the remains were expected to be buried tomorrow and were in the process of waiting for permission for the funeral in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, Afifah said the ‘ghaib’ prayer (prayer for a Muslim who died in a far away place) for the remains of the victims would only be performed after all businesses in News Zealand were completed.

‘’For the time being, Nur Arifah, 11, is being treated at the Wellington Hospital. She is accompanied by one of my siblings and another of our cousin who had just arrived in the afternoon, local time,’’ she said. – Bernama