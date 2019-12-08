Mechanic arrested after drugs worth RM7,700 found inside car’s dashboard

KUCHING: A 33-year-old mechanic was arrested by the police when drugs worth RM7,700 was found inside his car’s dashboard at a garage in Jalan Sungai Apong, here, during a raid at around 10.40am on Dec 6.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid in a statement today, said the case has been classified under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

During the raid, police found 29 plastic packets which contained drugs believed to be syabu weighing at about 51.36 grammes.

“The raid was carried out based on our intelligence and the information that we have received,” said Hasnir, adding that police also seized the suspect’s car.

The suspect, who has a previous police record, was later brought to the Kuching district police headquarters for a drug test, where he was tested positive for methamphetamine.

He also revealed that the suspect who is currently under remand under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.